Looking for belongings after the Afghanistan earthquake
Samullah Popal, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 11 2023 11:23 PM
People affected by the earthquake salvage their belongings in the Enjil district of Herat, Afghanistan on Wednesday, as the United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake on the same day, near Herat with a strength estimated at 6.3 on the Richter scale. More than 12,000 people have been affected and 20 villages completely destroyed by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake and the consecutive aftershocks that struck western Afghanistan over the weekend. The tremors have left more than 2,400 dead and over 2,000 wounded over the last few days, according to estimates by the government and nonprofit organizations.
