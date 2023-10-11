MULTIMEDIA

Israel city deserted as war rages

Martin Dvisek, EPA-EFE

A discarded push-chair and items of clothing on the side of the road are seen near Sderot, southern Israel on Wednesday. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in both Gaza and Israel since the conflict erupted, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials.

