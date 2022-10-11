MULTIMEDIA

Residents in Pakistan town rally against rising violence

AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents take part in a protest a day after an attack on a school bus in Mingora, Pakistan on Tuesday. More than 5,000 people blocked a main road through Mingora, sparked by the latest attack in which the driver was killed and a 10 or 11 year-old boy wounded. The protesters called for peace in the region that is home to a Taliban insurgency allied with the Afghan Taliban.