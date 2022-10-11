Cremation for Thai nursery shooting victims

MULTIMEDIA
Cremation for victims of Thai nursery attack
Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 11 2022 05:44 PM
Relatives of victims of the mass shooting at a children's day care center attend and listen to the sermon during the royal sponsored mass cremation rite for those who were killed, at a temple in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand on Tuesday. At least 37 people, mostly children, were killed, while another 12 were injured, after a former policeman committed a mass shooting at a children's care center on Oct. 6. The gunman subsequently killed his wife and their child, then himself, police said.
