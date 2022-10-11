Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Venezuela landslide kills at least 36

Yuri Cortez, AFP

Posted at Oct 11 2022 04:09 PM

At lest 36 killed in Venezuela landslide

Aerial view of the zone affected by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on Monday. A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 36 people dead and dozens missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday. 

Read More:  Venezuela   flooding   Las Tejerias   Aragua State   landslide   climate change  