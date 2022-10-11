At lest 36 killed in Venezuela landslide

MULTIMEDIA

Venezuela landslide kills at least 36

Yuri Cortez, AFP

Aerial view of the zone affected by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on Monday. A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 36 people dead and dozens missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday.