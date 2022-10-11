At lest 36 killed in Venezuela landslide

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Venezuela landslide kills at least 36 Yuri Cortez, AFP Posted at Oct 11 2022 04:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Aerial view of the zone affected by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on Monday. A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 36 people dead and dozens missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday. 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela landslide Read More: Venezuela flooding Las Tejerias Aragua State landslide climate change /news/10/11/22/suspected-npa-leader-killed-in-clash-in-negros-occ-afp/business/10/11/22/presyo-ng-petrolyo-posibleng-tumaas-pa-doe/spotlight/10/11/22/how-climate-change-is-shifting-the-water-cycle/news/10/11/22/creation-of-sex-offender-registry-pushed/video/news/10/11/22/countercharges-to-be-filed-after-arrest-of-2-activists-kmu