'Puppet candidates'

Demonstrators protest against new parliamentary leaders in Germany

Annegret Hilse, Reuters

Protesters wearing masks depicting Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greens party co-leader Annalena Baerbock and Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner pose as the politicians arrive to a meeting for exploratory talks for a possible new government coalition in Berlin, Germany on Monday. The Social Democrats won over outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Conservative Party in the recent elections, and are expected to appoint the next German Chancellor in coalition with other parties.

