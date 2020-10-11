MULTIMEDIA
Early voting for US election amid COVID-19 pandemic
Micah Green, Reuters
Posted at Oct 11 2020 03:25 PM
A lady prepares to cast a ballot for the upcoming US presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, USA on Saturday. More than 6.6 million Americans have cast their votes with less than four weeks before the US elections on November 3, according to the United States Elections Project.
- /news/10/11/20/quarantine-online-learning-may-epekto-sa-mental-health-ng-mga-bata
- /news/10/11/20/duterte-pdp-laban-urge-solons-to-uphold-speaker-term-sharing-deal
- /life/10/11/20/100-talampakang-christmas-tree-sa-south-cotabato-pinailawan
- /business/10/11/20/5g-iphone-expected-to-star-at-apple-event
- /entertainment/10/11/20/k-pop-titan-btss-online-concert-draws-global-fans