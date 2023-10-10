Home  >  Overseas

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 10 2023 05:11 PM

Taiwan marks National Day

People react after a jet flyby during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. During the speech of President Tsai Ing-wen, she expressed her gratitude for Taiwan's trust in her for the two terms as the island nation's president and believes that Taiwan will continue to become a democratic country. 

