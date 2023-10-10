Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taiwan marks National Day Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 10 2023 05:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People react after a jet flyby during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. During the speech of President Tsai Ing-wen, she expressed her gratitude for Taiwan's trust in her for the two terms as the island nation's president and believes that Taiwan will continue to become a democratic country. Taiwan leader vows island will be democratic 'for generations' Read More: Taiwan Taiwan National Day Taiwan National Day 2023 jet fly by /business/10/10/23/pal-reopens-more-domestic-flights-from-cebu/video/spotlight/10/10/23/patrol-ng-pilipino-playlist-vol-1-biyahe/business/10/10/23/cebu-pacific-ramping-up-international-flight-capacity/business/10/10/23/viber-launches-business-accounts-for-smes/business/10/10/23/da-mulls-importation-of-pork-amid-possible-shortage