MULTIMEDIA

Taiwan marks National Day

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People react after a jet flyby during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. During the speech of President Tsai Ing-wen, she expressed her gratitude for Taiwan's trust in her for the two terms as the island nation's president and believes that Taiwan will continue to become a democratic country.