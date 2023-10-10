MULTIMEDIA
Record October rain brings massive flooding in Myanmar
Sai Aung Main, AFP
Posted at Oct 10 2023 02:53 PM
Local residents make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Bago township in Myanmar's Bago region on October 9, 2023. Floods sparked by record October rain hit parts of southern Myanmar on Monday, inundating roads and fields and sending residents fleeing for higher ground.
