More than 700 killed after airstrikes in Gaza

Israel launches retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza

Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, 09 October 2023. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. Palestinian officials, however, said more than 700 people were killed and nearly 4,000 were injured as a result of Israel’s retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave.

