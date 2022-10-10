Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA North Korea conducts missile launch training test KCNA via KNS, AFP Posted at Oct 10 2022 05:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday shows a Hokkaido missile launch training test by the Korean People's Army Tactical Nuclear Operation Unit at an undisclosed location. North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said on October 10, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region. N.Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim Read More: North Korea missile launch training test Korean People's Army Tactical Nuclear Operation missile missile launch /business/10/10/22/transport-chief-baustista-backs-ppp-for-10-airport-projects/business/10/10/22/peso-again-closes-at-p59-to-dollar-on-oct-10/life/10/10/22/maureen-montagne-co-hosts-miss-globe-2022-talent-show/sports/10/10/22/pba-chris-gavina-leaves-ros-for-taiwan-club-taichung/business/10/10/22/china-loans-for-rail-projects-may-be-signed-next-year-dotr