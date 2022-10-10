Home  >  Overseas

North Korea conducts missile launch training test

Posted at Oct 10 2022 05:04 PM

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday shows a Hokkaido missile launch training test by the Korean People's Army Tactical Nuclear Operation Unit at an undisclosed location. North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said on October 10, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region. 

