MULTIMEDIA

North Korea conducts missile launch training test

KCNA via KNS, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday shows a Hokkaido missile launch training test by the Korean People's Army Tactical Nuclear Operation Unit at an undisclosed location. North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said on October 10, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region.