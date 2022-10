Missile attack kills 12 in Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

12 killed in missile strike in Ukraine residential area

Maryna Moiseyenko, AFP

Rescuers gather outside a residential building damaged after a strike in Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. An overnight Russian missile strike killed at least 12 people in Zaporizhzhia, authorities said on Sunday, in the latest deadly attack to hit the southern Ukrainian city that President Volodymyr Zelensky called "absolute evil".