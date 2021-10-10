Pope Francis opens the synod of bishops

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis launches synod of bishops, consultation among Catholics

Pope Francis leads a mass at St. Peter's Basilica to open the synod of bishops, called "For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission" in Vatican City, Sunday. Pope Francis on Sunday launched a two-year worldwide consultative process that aims to give lay Catholics, including women, and people on the margins of society a greater voice in the decision making processes of the church that would eventually lead to a meeting of bishops in 2023 and the writing of the pope's Apostolic Exhortation giving his views, suggestions and perhaps instructions on various issues.