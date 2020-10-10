MULTIMEDIA

Disinfection spray down

Bernat Armangue, AP

A medical team member is disinfected before leaving the COVID-19 ward at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain on Friday. At the peak of the first wave, ICU wards were given over to haste, desperation and even cluelessness about what to do. Now, a well-oiled machinery saves some lives and loses others to coronavirus, but without the doomsday atmosphere of March and April.