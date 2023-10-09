MULTIMEDIA
'Free Palestine' rally held in Sydney
Dean Lewins, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 09 2023 11:00 PM
People take part in a Free Palestine rally in Sydney, Australia on Monday. Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza strip, killing hundreds of people, in retaliation for the attacks launched on October 7 by Islamist group Hamas which killed at least 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.
