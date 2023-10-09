MULTIMEDIA

'Free Palestine' rally held in Sydney

Dean Lewins, EPA-EFE

People take part in a Free Palestine rally in Sydney, Australia on Monday. Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza strip, killing hundreds of people, in retaliation for the attacks launched on October 7 by Islamist group Hamas which killed at least 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.