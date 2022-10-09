Explosion damages bridge linking Crimea and Russia

MULTIMEDIA

Explosion damages Kerch Bridge linking Crimea and Russia

AFP

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Saturday. Moscow announced on October 8, 2022 that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine.