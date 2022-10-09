Explosion damages bridge linking Crimea and Russia

MULTIMEDIA
Explosion damages Kerch Bridge linking Crimea and Russia
AFP
Posted at Oct 09 2022 12:32 PM
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Saturday. Moscow announced on October 8, 2022 that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine.
- /sports/10/09/22/ancajas-bows-to-martinez-anew-fails-to-regain-ibf-crown
- /sports/10/09/22/marcial-stays-unbeaten-after-out-pointing-american-foe
- /sports/10/09/22/uaap-la-salle-holds-off-ateneo-for-second-win
- /entertainment/10/09/22/balik-tanaw-1mx-london-2022-comeback-event-ng-tfc-sa-europa-tagumpay
- /entertainment/10/09/22/james-reid-features-in-korean-band-the-roses-new-album