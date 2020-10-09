MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rains expected in Tokyo

People walk in the rain past souvenir shops lining a passageway to Sensoji temple in Tokyo on Friday. A slow-moving typhoon off Japan's southern coast has triggered gusts and rain across a large part of the country and could bring heavy rains to the Tokyo region through early next week, though it was not expected to make landfall, officials said Friday.