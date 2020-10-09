Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Societal, not social, distancing Juni Kriswanto, AFP Posted at Oct 09 2020 10:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Activists gather during a nationwide strike in Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday against a controversial new law which critics fear will favor investors at the expense of labor rights and the environment. The recently approved Job Creation Law seeks to improve bureaucratic efficiency to attract more investments to the country. Read More: Indonesia labor Job Creation Law law unrest protest covid-19 multimedia multimedia photos /business/10/09/20/mrt-3-to-implement-partial-operations-on-oct-10-to-11-for-repair-works/overseas/10/09/20/russian-sea-pollution-forms-massive-moving-slick/video/news/10/09/20/riot-breaks-out-in-bilibid-bucor-confirms-fatalities/business/10/09/20/japan-may-push-back-deadline-for-casino-host-city-bids-by-a-year/business/10/09/20/meralco-says-will-be-very-considerate-to-customers-as-no-disconnection-period-ends-oct31