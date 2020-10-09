Home  >  Overseas

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Societal, not social, distancing

Activists gather during a nationwide strike in Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday against a controversial new law which critics fear will favor investors at the expense of labor rights and the environment. The recently approved Job Creation Law seeks to improve bureaucratic efficiency to attract more investments to the country.

