Going back home after the holiday

Thomas Peter, Reuters

People arrive at Beijing Railway Station after an eight-day National Day holiday following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China on Friday. In spite of the ongoing pandemic first reported in the city of Wuhan, the Chinese capital of Beijing received more than 9.8 million visits, up 8.4 percent from last year, during the holiday according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.