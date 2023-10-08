MULTIMEDIA

Israel launches air strike on Gaza

Eyad Baba, AFP

Fire and smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike on Gaza City on Sunday. At least 200 Israelis died in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, the army said, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble".