MULTIMEDIA
Israel launches air strike on Gaza
Eyad Baba, AFP
Posted at Oct 08 2023 10:29 AM
Fire and smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike on Gaza City on Sunday. At least 200 Israelis died in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, the army said, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble".
