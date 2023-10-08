Home  >  Overseas

Eyad Baba, AFP

Posted at Oct 08 2023 10:29 AM

Israel launches air strike on Gaza

Fire and smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike on Gaza City on Sunday. At least 200 Israelis died in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, the army said, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble". 

