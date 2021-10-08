Iraq holds parliamentary election

MULTIMEDIA
Soldiers vote in advance in Iraq's parliamentary election
Khalid al-Mousily, Reuters
Posted at Oct 08 2021 02:50 PM
Members of Iraqi Security forces line up outside a polling station waiting to cast their vote in a special process two days ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Mosul, Iraq on Friday. Iraq is holding its early parliamentary election in response to the mass protest movement in 2019 that led to newly introduced electoral laws.
- /news/10/08/21/ilang-sementeryo-sa-ncr-sarado-sa-undas-2021
- /sports/10/08/21/volleyball-rebisco-drops-asian-mens-club-tilt-opener
- /news/10/08/21/hontiveros-de-lima-trillanes-diokno-joins-lenis-2022-senate-slate
- /sports/10/08/21/late-barbosa-penalty-helps-preserve-brazils-winning-start
- /video/news/10/08/21/some-groups-allowed-to-travel-from-ncr-to-gcq-mgcq-areas