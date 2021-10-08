Iraq holds parliamentary election

MULTIMEDIA

Soldiers vote in advance in Iraq's parliamentary election

Khalid al-Mousily, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Iraqi Security forces line up outside a polling station waiting to cast their vote in a special process two days ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Mosul, Iraq on Friday. Iraq is holding its early parliamentary election in response to the mass protest movement in 2019 that led to newly introduced electoral laws.

Read More: election Iraq Mosul soldiers voting