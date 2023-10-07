Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Berlin Cathedral draped in color for Festival of Lights

Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:08 PM

Berlin Cathedral draped in color for Festival of Lights

People stand in front of the illuminated Berlin Cathedral during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany on Friday. During the festival, which runs from October 6 to 15, buildings and landmarks of the German capital are screened with light installations and 3D projections. 

Read More:  Berlin Cathedral   Festival of Lights   Germany   light installation  