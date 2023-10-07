MULTIMEDIA
Berlin Cathedral draped in color for Festival of Lights
Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:08 PM
People stand in front of the illuminated Berlin Cathedral during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany on Friday. During the festival, which runs from October 6 to 15, buildings and landmarks of the German capital are screened with light installations and 3D projections.
