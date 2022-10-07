Home  >  Overseas

On one knee for fallen comrades

Yuriy Dyachyshyn, AFP

Posted at Oct 07 2022 10:10 PM

Ukraine soldiers pay tribute to fallen comrades

Ukrainian soldiers take a knee as their comrades carry the coffins of their fellow servicemen Roman Vyshynskyi, Yuriy Lelyavskyi and Ihor Hadyak, who were killed in combat fighting Russian troops, during a funeral ceremony in Lviv, on Friday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian troops have been leading counter-offensives in the south and the east of the country in the past few weeks, clawing back large swathes of territory. 

