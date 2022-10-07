Mom mourns Thai nursery attack victim

Home  >  Overseas

Mother grieves for Thai nursery attack victim

Manan Vatsyayana, AFP

Posted at Oct 07 2022 12:19 PM

The mother of a victim cries outside a nursery in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Friday, a day after a former policeman murdered nearly two dozen children in one of the kingdom's worst mass killings. Armed with a gun and knife, the attacker opened fire on the childcare center, killing at least 37 people, including 23 children. 

