MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Easter Island stone statues

Rapanui Municipality / AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout picture released by the Rapanui Municipality shows Moais, stone statues of the Rapa Nui culture, affected by a fire at the Rapa Nui National Park in Easter Island, Chile, on Thursday. The fire, which has razed around 100 hectares of the island, came just three months after Easter Island was reopened to tourism on August 5, after two years of closure due to COVID-19.