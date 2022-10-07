MULTIMEDIA

Batman at the New York Comic Con

Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Andrew Bridges of New York walks through an underpass in his Batman costume during the first day of New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York, United States, Thursday. The annual event, which offers pop culture fans exhibitions and displays of popular video games, movies and comic books, expects to have its regular crowd back after a two-year limited capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.