Pakistan earthquake kills at least 20

MULTIMEDIA

At least 20 killed in Pakistan earthquake

Banaras Khan, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents gather next to the debris of their houses that collapsed following an earthquake in the remote mountainous district of Harnai, Pakistan on Thursday early morning. Around 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan.

Read More: Harnai Pakistan earthquake disaster calamity