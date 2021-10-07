Ash buildup forces Canary Islands airport closure

MULTIMEDIA

Canary Islands airport closes anew due to volcano

Jorge Guerrero, AFP

Taxi drivers wait outside the closed airport after all flights were cancelled, on the Canary Island of La Palma, on Thursday as clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption. Authorities say ash and dust buildup on the runway from the erupting Cumbre Vieja forced the closure of the island’s airport as a safety precaution but other airports in the Canary Islands remain open with any wider risks to air travel unlikely.