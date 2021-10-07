Antarctica research station gets COVID-19 vaccines

MULTIMEDIA

Scientists in Antarctica research station get COVID-19 vaccines

Mathew Philips, British Antarctic Survey via AFP

In a handout photograph released by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) on Thursday, doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station on Adelaide Island in Antarctica on Wednesday. A delivery of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Antarctica to inoculate British researchers stationed in the polar wilderness over winter, the UK foreign ministry announced on October 7.