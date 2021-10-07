Antarctica research station gets COVID-19 vaccines

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Scientists in Antarctica research station get COVID-19 vaccines Mathew Philips, British Antarctic Survey via AFP Posted at Oct 07 2021 10:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber In a handout photograph released by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) on Thursday, doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station on Adelaide Island in Antarctica on Wednesday. A delivery of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Antarctica to inoculate British researchers stationed in the polar wilderness over winter, the UK foreign ministry announced on October 7. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine British Antarctic Survey Rothera Research Station Antarctica British Antarctic Survey /news/10/07/21/karagdagang-797940-pfizer-vaccines-dumating-sa-bansa/video/business/10/07/21/ph-shares-retreat-to-6951-amid-profit-taking/video/news/10/07/21/local-candidates-challenge-incumbent-politicians/video/news/10/07/21/binay-colmenares-diokno-among-2022-senatorial-aspirants/video/news/10/07/21/analyst-robredo-represents-true-opposition