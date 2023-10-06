MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Thailand's daycare massacre victims

Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

A woman makes a food offering for the deceased after a morning merit making ceremony for the victims of a massacre at a childcare center, in Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand on Friday. Families and local villagers mourn one year after a devastating mass killing in a childcare center in the province when a former police officer shot and stabbed 36 people, including 24 children, making it one of the deadliest tragedies in Thailand's history.