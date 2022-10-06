Mourning Indonesia stadium stampede victims

MULTIMEDIA

Viber

A forensic police officer investigates near the tribune entrance gate 13, the main site of the stampede, as relatives express their condolences to the victims at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia,Thursday. The Indonesian president has ordered an investigation and audit to all soccer stadiums in the country, to make sure the safety for the fans after at least 131 people died in a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on October 1, 2022.