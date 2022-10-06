Former cop goes on killing spree in Thailand

MULTIMEDIA

Former cop goes on mass shooting in Thailand children care center

Handout, Ruamkatanyu Foundation/EPA-EFE

Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue workers load on a truck the coffins containing the mass shooting victims at a childcare center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand on Thursday. According to Deputy National Police Chief Police Lt. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, at least 35 people, mostly children, were killed when a former policeman carried out a mass shooting at a children care center before killing himself, his wife and their child.