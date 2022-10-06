Americans rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Home  >  Overseas

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

People fix a roof, next to a fallen power post, after the passage of hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, United States, on Wednesday. The category 4 storm, one of the strongest typhoons to hit the US in the last 50 years, made landfall on Sept. 28, caused widespread damage and killed at least 109 people. 

