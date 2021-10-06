MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis blesses Vatican general audience attendees

Pope Francis blesses attendees and a baby during the weekly general audience on Wednesday at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican. The Pope has expressed his "shame" at the sexual abuse of children by French Catholic clergy after an commission on Tuesday revealed that the clergy sexually abused around 216,000 minors over seven decades since 1950, a "massive phenomenon" that was covered up by a "veil of silence".