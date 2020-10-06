Home  >  Overseas

Eugene Hoshiko, Pool via Reuters

Posted at Oct 06 2020 05:46 PM

Pompeo meets Suga, other allies in Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greet each other prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Pompeo is the first senior US official to visit Japan since Suga took office last month. 

