Pope Francis opens 'Synod for Synodality'

Filippo Monterforte, AFP

Pope Francis (top center) takes part in the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 4, 2023. Pope Francis opened a major congress on the Catholic Church's future on October 4, 2023, vowing open doors to "everyone" despite tensions with conservatives on issues from LGBTQ faithful to the treatment of divorcees.