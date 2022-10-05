MULTIMEDIA

Southern right whales found dead in Argentina

Pablo Porciuncula, AFP

A dead Southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) lying on the shore of El Doradillo beach is towed by a ship of the Naval Command to be taken to a deserted beach away from the presence of people, in Puerto Madryn, Chubut Province, Argentina, on Tuesday. At least 13 dead southern right whales appeared on the coast of the Golfo Nuevo and PenÌnsula Valdez sanctuary, in northern Patagonia, in the past few days. The cause of their death is being investigated, the Whale Conservation Institute (ICB) reported.



