Rice production in Aceh, Indonesia
Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 05 2022 08:02 PM
A photo taken using a drone shows farmers harvesting rice from a field in Aceh Besar, Indonesia on Wednesday. The Aceh Agriculture and Plantation Department stated that rice fields in Aceh still meet local needs for consumption, with a rice surplus of 963,004 tons between January and July 2022. Indonesia is the third largest rice producer in the world, after China and India.
