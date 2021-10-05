Russia launches film crew to space

MULTIMEDIA

Russian film crew blasts off to film first movie in space

Handout, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos via AFP

This handout photograph taken and released on Tuesday by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft blasting off to the ISS from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Russia on Tuesday launched an actress and a film director into space in a bid to beat the United States to the first movie in orbit.