Russian film crew blasts off to film first movie in space

Handout, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos via AFP

Posted at Oct 05 2021 08:14 PM

Russia launches film crew to space

This handout photograph taken and released on Tuesday by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft blasting off to the ISS from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Russia on Tuesday launched an actress and a film director into space in a bid to beat the United States to the first movie in orbit. 

