MULTIMEDIA

Pakistan vaccinates minors against COVID-19

Arif Ali, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 at a school in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday after the government launched a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above. Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,308 fresh COVID-19 infections, bringing the country’s total to cases to 1,252,656 while the death toll due to the pandemic stood at 27,947 after 54 new deaths.