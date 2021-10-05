Home  >  Overseas

Arif Ali, AFP

Posted at Oct 05 2021 10:12 PM

Pakistan vaccinates minors against COVID-19

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 at a school in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday after the government launched a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above. Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,308 fresh COVID-19 infections, bringing the country’s total to cases to 1,252,656 while the death toll due to the pandemic stood at 27,947 after 54 new deaths. 

