MULTIMEDIA
Pakistan vaccinates minors against COVID-19
Arif Ali, AFP
Posted at Oct 05 2021 10:12 PM
A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 at a school in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday after the government launched a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above. Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,308 fresh COVID-19 infections, bringing the country’s total to cases to 1,252,656 while the death toll due to the pandemic stood at 27,947 after 54 new deaths.
- /news/10/05/21/pnp-needs-32000-more-body-cameras
- /news/10/05/21/p55-m-worth-of-shabu-seized-in-manila-7-arrested
- /news/10/05/21/coa-to-look-into-pharmally-govt-deals-in-special-audit
- /news/10/05/21/general-santos-to-elect-representative-in-house-for-1st-time
- /video/news/10/05/21/mga-natutuwa-sa-trabaho-ng-gobyerno-sa-ilang-isyu-nabawasan-survey