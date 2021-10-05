MULTIMEDIA

California rushes to clean-up massive oil spill along Huntington Beach

Mario Tama, Getty Images/AFP

Workers in protective suits clean oil in the area of the Talbert Marsh wetlands after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform in Huntington Beach, California on Monday. A 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of coastline was closed to the public and fishing was halted as clean-up crews scrambled to clean up one of California's biggest spills in decades.