California rushes to clean-up massive oil spill along Huntington Beach
Mario Tama, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Oct 05 2021 09:22 AM | Updated as of Oct 05 2021 09:31 AM
Workers in protective suits clean oil in the area of the Talbert Marsh wetlands after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform in Huntington Beach, California on Monday. A 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of coastline was closed to the public and fishing was halted as clean-up crews scrambled to clean up one of California's biggest spills in decades.
