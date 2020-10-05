MULTIMEDIA

Trump undergoes COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center

Cheriss May, Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., Sunday. Trump has been criticized for downplaying the risks of COVID-19 which has infected millions of Americans and killed more than 209,000.