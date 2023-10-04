MULTIMEDIA

At least 20 killed in Italy bus accident

Marco Sabadin, AFP

Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on Tuesday in Mestre, near Venice. At least 20 people were killed Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge in the northern Italian city of Venice, a city hall spokesman told AFP. Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts.