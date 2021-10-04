This is your waste: A tunnel made of plastic bottles

MULTIMEDIA

Plastic tunnel hopes to raise awareness about pollution in the world's oceans

People walk through "Terowongan 4444" or 4444 tunnel, built from plastic bottles collected from several rivers around the city, at the plastic museum constructed by Indonesia's environmental activist group Ecological Observation and Wetlands Conservation (ECOTON) in Gresik regency near Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia on September 28, 2021. The outdoor exhibit, made from more than 10,000 plastic waste items, including 4,444 plastic bottles, aims to raise awareness on the plastic pollution in the world's oceans and hopes to make consumers rethink their habits and avoid use of single-use plastics.