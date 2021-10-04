Malaysia schools reopen amid the pandemic

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Schools in Malaysia open at 50% capacity amid the pandemic Lim Huey Teng, Reuters Posted at Oct 04 2021 06:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A teacher marks a table as part of social distancing measures at a secondary school, as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday. Several schools across the country are opening this week with 50% capacity as a precaution againts the COVID-19 pandemic. Safe reopening of schools 'an urgent priority': WHO, Unicef officials Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Malaysia schools school opening face-to-face classes in-person classes COVID-19 Malaysia education pandemic /sports/10/04/21/bleague-kiefer-glad-to-play-in-front-of-fans-again/news/10/04/21/pharmally-exec-mago-binawi-ang-pahayag-na-swindling/business/10/04/21/mga-gocc-na-hindi-kumikita-ipinapasara-na/news/10/04/21/lannie-to-make-another-landfall-near-northern-palawan/news/10/04/21/gabriela-twits-ntf-elcac-after-candidacy-filing