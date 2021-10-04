Home  >  Overseas

Schools in Malaysia open at 50% capacity amid the pandemic

Lim Huey Teng, Reuters

Posted at Oct 04 2021 06:26 PM

Malaysia schools reopen amid the pandemic

A teacher marks a table as part of social distancing measures at a secondary school, as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday. Several schools across the country are opening this week with 50% capacity as a precaution againts the COVID-19 pandemic. 

