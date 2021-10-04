Fumio Kishida is Japan’s new Prime Minister

MULTIMEDIA

Japanese lawmakers vote for Fumio Kishida as new Prime Minister

Kazuhiro Ngi, AFP

The leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Fumio Kishida (center), is applauded after being elected as the country's new prime minister at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo on Monday. Kishida, according to local reports, plans to call for a snap election for the lower house on October 31 as terms of current members expires on October 21.