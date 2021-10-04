Fumio Kishida is Japan’s new Prime Minister

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japanese lawmakers vote for Fumio Kishida as new Prime Minister Kazuhiro Ngi, AFP Posted at Oct 04 2021 04:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Fumio Kishida (center), is applauded after being elected as the country's new prime minister at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo on Monday. Kishida, according to local reports, plans to call for a snap election for the lower house on October 31 as terms of current members expires on October 21. Japan's Kishida to take office as prime minister, form Cabinet Monday Read More: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Liberal Democratic Party LDP Japan lower house of parliament of Japan Japanese leader international politics world leaders /news/10/04/21/mago-may-have-been-pressured-to-retract-statement-hontiveros/entertainment/10/04/21/popular-anime-shows-now-available-on-viu-in-ph/news/10/04/21/ofws-abused-by-retired-saudi-general-to-return-home/overseas/10/04/21/thailand-in-talks-with-merck-for-covid-treatment-pill/overseas/10/04/21/rome-votes-in-mayoral-polls-dominated-by-trash-boars