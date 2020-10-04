MULTIMEDIA

Nine missing after France flooding

Valery Hache, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

This aerial view taken on October 3, 2020 shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southeastern France, after heavy rains and floodings hit the Alpes-Maritimes department. Heavy rains and brutal floods have left villages cut off from the world in the Alpes Maritimes, where hundreds of fire-fighters have been mobilized on October 3, to find nine missing persons.