Kuala Lumpur breathes unhealthy air

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

A view of Malaysia's iconic building 'Petronas Twin Towers' enveloped in haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 3. 2023. Kuala Lumpur has recorded unhealthy air quality as the air pollutant index (API) reading reached 155, which was recorded at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 300 and above (hazardous).