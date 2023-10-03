MULTIMEDIA

Closely guarding Trump

Ed Jones, AFP

Former US President Donald Trump talks to members of the media outside the court room at the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of his civil fraud trial in New York City on Monday. A combative Donald Trump appeared in a New York court to face civil fraud charges, denouncing the case as a "sham" intended to torpedo his campaign to retake the White House.