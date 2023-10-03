Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Closely guarding Trump Ed Jones, AFP Posted at Oct 03 2023 09:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former US President Donald Trump talks to members of the media outside the court room at the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of his civil fraud trial in New York City on Monday. A combative Donald Trump appeared in a New York court to face civil fraud charges, denouncing the case as a "sham" intended to torpedo his campaign to retake the White House. Read More: US president Trump case fraud court New York Donald Trump /entertainment/10/03/23/tom-hanks-warns-of-ad-with-ai-impostor/overseas/10/03/23/residents-told-to-flee-east-australia-bushfires/business/10/03/23/denr-wants-to-register-small-scale-miners/news/10/03/23/palawan-rep-edward-hagedorn-passes-away/video/news/10/03/23/govt-urged-check-confidential-expenditures-as-ph-debt-hits-record-high