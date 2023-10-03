MULTIMEDIA

14-year-old suspect arrested in Bangkok shooting

Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police handout / AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout from the Royal Thai Police released on Tuesday shows the arrest of a 14-year-old boy suspect of a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping center in Bangkok. One person was confirmed killed, while 6 others injured -5 in critical condition according to Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Centre.