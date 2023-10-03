Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 14-year-old suspect arrested in Bangkok shooting Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police handout / AFP Posted at Oct 03 2023 10:18 PM | Updated as of Oct 03 2023 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This handout from the Royal Thai Police released on Tuesday shows the arrest of a 14-year-old boy suspect of a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping center in Bangkok. One person was confirmed killed, while 6 others injured -5 in critical condition according to Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Centre. 1 dead in Bangkok mall shooting; 14-year-old boy arrested Read More: Bangkok mall Bangkok shooting /video/news/10/03/23/suspek-sa-pagpatay-sa-babaeng-ofw-sa-saudi-arestado-na/news/10/03/23/binay-grills-dot-on-silence-over-love-the-philippines-ad-fiasco/video/business/10/03/23/bataan-nuke-plant-can-be-restarted-in-3-4-years-group/business/10/03/23/imf-trims-ph-growth-forecast-for-2023/sports/10/03/23/asian-games-hoffman-brown-fall-short-of-podium-in-hurdles